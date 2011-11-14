Aon Benfield tweaks terrorism catastrophe model

LONDON Nov 14 Aon Benfield has updated its model for estimating life insurance losses from terrorism by incorporating a wider range of possible attacks, helping the industry gauge more accurately how much capital it needs to hold, the broker said on Monday.

The new model simulates attacks on more than 2,000 potential targets in Britain, including financial centres and places of worship, with the use of nuclear or chemical weapons featuring in two percent of scenarios.

The model should allow life insurers to better assess how much they would have to pay out in the event of an attack, making it easier to calculate their capital requirements under the European Union's new Solvency II regime, Aon said.

Solvency II, due to come into force in January 2013, is designed to protect policyholders by making insurers align their capital with the risks they underwrite, replacing current systems that set capital levels according to premium volumes.

"Closer examination of terrorism risk is being driven by upcoming European regulatory changes," said Scott Reid, a life actuary and reinsurance broker at Aon Benfield.

"Solvency II has been the catalyst to the further development of our terrorism loss model."

The updated Aon Benfield model was developed in consultation with ex-military and security professionals.

The 2 percent probability it assigns to the use of "non-conventional" nuclear or chemical weapons reflects the historical record of such attacks, Aon said.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by John Stonestreet)