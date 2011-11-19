Telecom Italia to outperform weak sector 2012-CEO

MILAN Nov 19 The telecoms market faces a lean year in 2012 but Telecom Italia will do better than the overall sector as it looks to web-based services to help boost revenue, the chief executive of Italy's biggest telecoms company said on Saturday.

"The telecoms market will not be brilliant next year and indeed forecasts indicate a slight contraction (in revenues), Marco Patuano said in an interview in La Stampa.

Patuano said the trend of falling revenues for the sector will invert after 2012.

"Telecom Italia will be able to do slightly better than the market on the revenues front (next year) and will maintain a high level of cash generation," he said.

Patuano said relaunching sales meant greater emphasis on web services, mobile internet, cloud computing and new generation broadband services.

The cut in mobile termination rates decided by Italy's communications regulator on Thursday will only have a very modest impact on Telecom Italia's results, he said.

Italy's very competitive mobile phone market could not support four operators, though it was still not yet time for consolidation to begin, he said.

The four main mobile phone operators in Italy are Telecom Italia's TIM unit, Vodafone, Vimpelcom's Wind and Hutchison Whampoa's unit 3 Italia.

Asked about evaluating a sale dossier for 3 Italia, Patuano said "I think all the operators have looked at it and then returned it to sender." (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)