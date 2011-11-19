Bidders queue for MF Global LME stake - sources

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 19 A raft of bidders including
J.P. Morgan is lining up for failed brokerage MF
Global's stake in the London Metals Exchange, two
sources familiar with the situation said, providing some solace
for creditors.
If succesful, a bid would make the U.S. investment bank one
of the largest shareholders in the venerable London institution
-- one of the few exchanges to still operate an open outcry ring
-- with a stake of just under 11 percent.
"There are multiple parties involved," one of the sources
told Reuters, requesting anonymity. "It'll be done in the short
term I believe," the source said.
A sale of MF Global's 4.7 percent stake could shift the odds
in the takeover battle for the LME, the world's biggest metal
market, which has thrown its doors open to a potential 1 billion
pound ($1.6 billion) takeover.
Goldman Sachs is also a large shareholder in the LME.
Two likely contenders for the 1877-founded group are the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange and the IntercontinentalExchange
.
Selling the stake would also be boost for creditors of the
futures brokerage, which filed for bankruptcy protection last
month, and for its clients, some of whom have seen their
positions frozen ever since.
The whereabouts of about $600 million of customer funds
unaccounted for since MF Global went under is still unclear, and
it remains an open question whether the group might have
improperly mixed these funds with its own.
KPMG has told MF Global's clients they will get back
much-needed funds before on an interim basis, saying on Friday
it was likely to make first distributions before finally
liquidating or transferring all risk positions.
J.P. Morgan, which already holds a 6.2 percent stake in the
LME, declined to comment, as did KPMG, the administrator of MF
Global's UK arm. The news of the wide interest for the stake was
first reported by the Financial Times.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema)