Qualcomm wins first deal for new screens

Nov 22 Qualcomm has won a first
deal for its new Mirasol display technology by supplying the
South Korean Kyobo Book Centre's new e-reader.
Qualcomm, the world's largest wireless chip maker, has said
the new technology would be key to reducing battery drain in
smartphones, which have increasingly high power requirements as
consumers use them for Web surfing or watching videos.
Qualcomm and Kyobo said on Tuesday the Kyobo e-Reader,
featuring a 5.7 inches Mirasol display, allows for weeks of
reading without charging under typical usage.
"This is a very important validation point for Qualcomm. It
shows that there are volume categories that Mirasol can
address," said CCS Insight analyst John Jackson.
Qualcomm said earlier this month its Mirasol division -- its
entry to the display industry -- would incur an operating loss
of more than $300 million for its fiscal year 2012 as it ramps
up production.
Williams Financial analyst Cody Acree said that it was good
news that the company was able to announce a customer and that
the product should see a lot of demand as consumers turn
increasingly to devices like tablet computers and e-readers.
"It's obviously a high growth market and it's a very large
market. The only question is that it's a fairly fluid market,"
he said. "There are a lot of R&D efforts in display. There are
very good efforts out there today."
Qualcomm's display technology rivals include Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Corning Corp.
