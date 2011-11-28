Investor can sue S&P over Lehman -German court

FRANKFURT Nov 28 A German regional court
has opened the door to an investor law suit against credit
rating agency Standard & Poor's over its assessment of
Lehman Brothers securities before the collapse of the U.S.
investment bank.
The Frankfurt higher regional court rejected a lower court
ruling that had found the court had no jurisdiction.
"The case will be sent back to the lower Frankfurt court for
action and a decision," a spokeswoman for the higher regional
court said on Monday.
The German court has jurisdiction because S&P has assets in
Germany and the person bringing the suit is a German resident,
the higher regional court said in a statement.
German law firm KWAG brought the suit on behalf of an
investor who had bought 30,000 euros ($40,000) worth of Lehman
securities based on a favourable S&P rating, a spokesman for
KWAG said. The ruling could open the door to further suits, he
said.
Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008.
An S&P spokeswoman declined comment.
($1 = 0.7536 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Andrew Callus)