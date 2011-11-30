D.Boerse-NYSE merger not at all costs-state leader

WIESBADEN, Germany Nov 30 Deutsche Boerse
AG and NYSE Euronext do not contemplate a
merger at all possible costs, said Volker Bouffier, the premier
of German state of Hesse where Deutsche Boerse is based.
Bouffier, briefing journalists on Wednesday after travelling
to New York to discuss the merger with NYSE Chief Executive
Duncan Niederauer and Deutsche Boerse chief Reto Francioni, said
there was a limit to the concessions the two partners would make
to win regulatory approval of the merger.
"When I asked if they would consider the complete sell off
of derivatives trading, there was a clear 'no'," Volker Bouffier
told Reuters on the margins of the event.
Earlier this month, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext
proposed selling significantly overlapping parts of their
single-stock equity derivatives businesses in key markets, and
offered to give innovative rival products access to Deutsche
Boerse's Eurex derivatives clearing house.
The $9 billion merger would create the world's largest
exchange operator, with more than 90 percent of the
exchange-traded futures trading in Europe, and the concessions
were aimed at winning support for their merger from antitrust
regulators.
The EU has asked rivals and customers of the two exchanges
whether the concessions offered are sufficient to ensure fair
competition.
Bouffier said he spent more than an hour in intense
consultation with the two top managers over the merger.
"It was a very open discussion," he said, adding that he had
made clear the importance of maintaining a presence in Eschborn,
the city on the outskirts of Frankfurt were Deutsche Boerse is
based.
"We have to keep a substantial part of the business in
Eschborn also in the future," Bouffier said, adding that
otherwise the deal could not be seen as a merger of equals.
New York is to be the headquarters of the merged company.