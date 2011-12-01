Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 1

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

NOVEMBER PMI

Poland's November PMI data to be released. Analysts expect the figure to fall to 50.75 points.

EU FUNDS

Poland is unlikely to get the 80 billion euros it in European Union's aid funds it is seeking for 2014-2020, but may still get something above the 68 billion euros it secured in the bloc's current, 2007-2013 budget, Regional Development Minister Elzbieta Bienkowska tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

NUCLEAR PROGRAMME

Russia's Rosatom will join France's Areva, Westinghouse, a U.S.-based unit of Japan's Toshiba, and the Japanese-American GE Hitachi , in seeking to provide Poland with nuclear technology for the country's first nucler power plant, writes Rzeczpospolita.

