Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 1

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
NOVEMBER PMI
Poland's November PMI data to be released.
Analysts expect the figure to fall to 50.75 points.
EU FUNDS
Poland is unlikely to get the 80 billion euros it in
European Union's aid funds it is seeking for 2014-2020, but may
still get something above the 68 billion euros it secured in the
bloc's current, 2007-2013 budget, Regional Development Minister
Elzbieta Bienkowska tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
NUCLEAR PROGRAMME
Russia's Rosatom will join France's Areva, Westinghouse, a
U.S.-based unit of Japan's Toshiba, and the
Japanese-American GE Hitachi , in seeking to
provide Poland with nuclear technology for the country's first
nucler power plant, writes Rzeczpospolita.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.