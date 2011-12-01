Citi appoints Slavinskiy to head Russia and CIS banking unit

LONDON Dec 1 Citi has appointed Slava Slavinskiy as head of banking for Russia and CIS, according to a document seen by Reuters.

A spokeswoman for the bank, one of the biggest operators in lending and retail banking in Russia, confirmed the new appointment.

Slavinskiy is currently head of energy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and in his new role, he will replace Alex Waechter.

According to the document, Slavinskiy will now report to the joint heads of banking in EMEA Manuel Falco and James Bardrick; as well as Zdenek Turek -- CCO for Russia and Citi division head for Russia, Eastern and Central Europe-- and Irackly Mtibelishvily, chairman of Banking for Russia/CIS.

Slavinskiy's role as EMEA head of energy has not yet been filled.

The move comes at a time when French banks are cutting their dollar-denominated trade finance exposure to commodities trading in emerging markets while U.S. banks enter the business.

Dmitry Ankudinov will work alongside Slavinskiy to drive the bank's strategic and advisory business forward, according to the document.