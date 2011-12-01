VW says Passat boosts U.S. sales 41 pct in Oct

FRANKFURT Dec 1 Volkswagen AG boosted its U.S. vehicle sales by 41 percent in October as its new Tennessee-built Passat continued to reel in thousands of customers who had turned their back on the mid-size saloon.

Overall monthly sales amounted to 28,412 vehicles, bringing the cumulative total for the 10 months to October to roughly 291,900 for a gain of 25 percent.

Jonathan Browning, head of Volkswagen of America, said in a statement on Thursday that the company's strategy to turn around its long-dormant U.S. business was beginning to bear fruit.

"With ... the 2012 Passat named Motor Trend's Car of the Year, anticipated improvements in J.D. Power's Sales Satisfaction Index and once again double-digit sales growth, the proof points of German engineering and our commitment to the U.S. market are all starting to come together," he said.

The new Passat, which replaced a poorly selling older model imported from Germany, increased volumes nearly twenty-fold in October alone.