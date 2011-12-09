Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 9

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM aims to be
producing more than 700,000 tonnes of copper annually by 2018 to
become a key global player on that market and may purchase
another company to achieve that or if the announced Quadra FNX
takeover goes nowhere, CEO Herbert Wirth tells Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna.
PETROLINVEST
Poland's oil exploration group Petrolinvest bought
a 40 percent stake in Eco Energy 2010, which owns four shale gas
exploration licenses, and will pay for the purchase by issuing
bonds for Eco Energy 2010, the company said in a statement.
PAK
Warsaw won't finish works on the issue prospectus of the ZE
PAK, Poland's second-largest energy producer from lignite, until
the end of this year, but aims to float the company in the first
half of 2012, daily Parkiet reports.
COAL
Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's largest coal
producer, this year will sell more of the commodity to the
energy sector by some 2.5 million tones compared to earlier
forecasts, Rzeczpospolita daily writes.
GRONICKI ON ZLOTY:
The Polish zloty may stand at around 4.33
against the euro on average in 2012 and 2013, an advisor of the
country's central bank governor, Miroslaw Gronicki, said on
Thursday.
NETIA
The Polish competition watchdog (UOKIK) has agreed to
telecom operator Netia's takeover of Crowley Data
Poland, it said in a statement on Thursday.
