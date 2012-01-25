Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 25

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
KGHM
Poland will take a closer look at copper miner KGHM's plans
to buy Canadian listed rival Quadra FNX, the treasury
ministry said on Tuesday, raising the prospect that it could
move to block the C$3 billion deal.
FEDEX
Fedex is buying delivery company Opek for about 100 million
zlotys ($30.3 million) to expand its presence on the Polish
market, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
SYNTHOS
The Chemical maker plans to pay out 300 million zlotys
($90.9 million) in dividends from its 2011 profit that is
expects to stand at around 880 million zlotys.
TPSA, PGE
Polish top telecoms operator TPSA picked Poland's No.1
utility PGE as provider of 600 GWh of energy, daily Gazeta
Wyborcza writes, saying the was worth around 150 million zlotys.
JSW
Only JSW and Weglokoks among Polish coal companies plan
dividend payouts from their 2011 profits, Rzeczpospolita
reports.
