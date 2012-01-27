UPDATE 1-Serbia buys local U.S. Steel unit for $1

BELGRADE Jan 27 The Serbian government will buy back U.S. Steel Corp's underperforming Serbian unit for a nominal one U.S. dollar to avert major job losses and preserve a key exporter, the country's prime minister said on Friday.

"We have agreed to buy it back for $1," Mirko Cvetkovic, the Prime Minister told a news conference. "U.S. Steel is leaving Serbia and the reason for that is the economic crisis."

U.S. Steel bought the then bankrupt Sartid steel mill from the central city of Smederevo in 2003 for $33 million, but the plant has been running well below annual capacity of 2.4 million tonnes for the past five years.

Cvetkovic said Serbia, which is struggling with the spillover of the euro zone crisis, has no plans to keep the plant.

"We have no intention to remain owners of the steel mill on a long run, we will be seeking a strategic partner," he said.

Belgrade this week formed a special working group to find a solution for the plant, worth about $35 million in exports in 2010.

The government, facing an election by May, has been battling for months to avert the closure of the plant which is country's biggest exporter and workplace for more than 5,000 people. Official unemployment in the 7.3 million-strong Serbia stands at 23.7 percent.

In October last year, U.S. Steel announced its steel-making plants in Slovakia and Serbia had accumulated a combined loss of $50 million in the first three quarters of 2011.

Earlier this month, U.S. Steel put the majority of the workforce at the Serbian unit on a four-day working week to cut costs, having idled one its two blast furnaces last year.

"The steel mill has no debts and bank loans," Cvetkovic said. "With this we have acquired equipment and assets worth a total of 100 million euros."