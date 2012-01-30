Iraq parliament could see new draft oil law in Feb

LONDON Jan 30 After five years in the
making, Iraq's parliament could have a first reading of a
landmark oil law by early February, a senior Iraqi energy
official said on Monday.
Adnan al-Janabi, head of Iraq's oil and energy committee,
said he "hoped for some movement next month" on the legislation
that is crucial to resolving a bitter feud between Baghdad and
the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region over oil rights.
Janabi's committee has been poring over two versions of text
that address the core disagreements between Baghdad and Arbil:
the role of the governorates, the composition of the federal
council, the ability of the regions and governorates to sign
contracts and the issue of previously signed contracts.
"My committee for more than a year has been debating, trying
to focus on where to go," Janabi told reporters on the sidelines
of an oil conference. "We are very close to going forward to
parliament for a vote - and parliament will decide on which
wording they will use."
He said one version considered all of the existing oil
development contracts to be legal and another called for the
deals to go through a "review process".
Janabi said that ultimately it was the job of the federal
council to decide the fate of Iraq's existing oil contracts.
Baghdad has signed a series of service contracts with
foreign oil companies that targets production capacity of 12
million barrels per day by 2017 - up from about 3 million bpd.
Arbil has sealed more than 40 production sharing contracts
with foreign firms: exports have been running around 100,000
bpd. Kurdish authorities insist they should keep the right to
manage oilfields in their region and have the right to strike
deals, a demand seen by Baghdad as undermining its central
control over this vital industry.
A move by Exxon Mobil to sign an exploration deal
with Kurdistan further fanned the flames and Baghdad threatened
to take action against the oil major, which also has a deal with
the central government to develop a southern oilfield.
The new hydrocarbons law is crucial to Iraq's efforts to
rebuild from decades of wars and sanctions by providing
investors with a more solid legal framework.
But it has been held up by infighting among the Shi'ite,
Sunni and Kurdish political groups that form Iraq's fragile
coalition government led by Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki.