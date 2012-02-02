CME launches Europe clearing service for gold forwards

LONDON Feb 2 CME Group's European
clearing house has launched clearing services for the first
physically settled product for over the counter London gold
forwards, the company, the biggest U.S. futures exchange
operator, said on Thursday.
"Launching our European clearing services for London gold
forwards is in direct response to customers' need to clear onto
a CME Group clearing house," said Harriet Hunnable, CME Group
managing director of metals products, said in a statement.
"This post-trade service allows trades to be privately
negotiated and executed off-exchange and then submitted through
CME ClearPort for clearing. This allows counterparties to
continue to trade as they always have while transferring credit
risk to CME Group."