CME launches Europe clearing service for gold forwards

LONDON Feb 2 CME Group's European clearing house has launched clearing services for the first physically settled product for over the counter London gold forwards, the company, the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, said on Thursday.

"Launching our European clearing services for London gold forwards is in direct response to customers' need to clear onto a CME Group clearing house," said Harriet Hunnable, CME Group managing director of metals products, said in a statement.

"This post-trade service allows trades to be privately negotiated and executed off-exchange and then submitted through CME ClearPort for clearing. This allows counterparties to continue to trade as they always have while transferring credit risk to CME Group."