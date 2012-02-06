Romania - Factors to watch on Feb 6

BUCHAREST Feb 6 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Monday.
AVERAGE WAGE DATA
The National Statistics Board will release average wage data
for December.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania's finance ministry tenders 1.5 billion lei in
one-year treasury bills.
PRESIDENT
President Traian Basescu is expected to meet government and
opposition parties representatives on Monday to the discuss the
EU's new fiscal treaty and other themes.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Romania's centrist coalition government holds meeting at
0815 GMT.
IMF CUTS ROMANIAN GROWTH FORECAST TO 1.5-2 PCT
The IMF has cut Romania's 2012 economic growth estimate to
1.5-2 percent from about 2.3 percent due to the euro zone debt
woes, but said its commitment to reform would help it cope with
external storms better than hitherto.
ROMANIA POPULATION SHRINKS 12 PCT IN DECADE-CENSUS
Romania's population has fallen by more than 12 per cent
since 2002 due to migration and a low birth rate, early census
data showed, raising concerns about the size of the country's
work force and tax income.
ROMANIA RESCUES CHILDREN AS EUROPE'S FREEZE DEEPENS
Nine Romanian children were taken into care after a baby
died in an unheated house, joining at least 189 others killed by
a Siberian front which strengthened its hold over Eastern Europe
on Friday and spread further west.
EXXONMOBIL, PETROM FIND GAS IN BLACK SEA WELL
ExxonMobil and OMV unit Petrom have
detected natural gas in the Domino-1 well they are drilling in
the Romanian sector of the Black Sea, Petrom said on Friday.
CEE MARKETS
Currencies in Central Europe rose further on Friday after
U.S. jobs data signalled a better global economic outlook and
spurred appetite for riskier assets, but dealers said a
week-long rally in the region was overheating.
RETAIL
German discount stores Lidl plans to open 66 stores in
Romania by the end of this year and will reach a total of 200
units. Ziarul Financiar, Page 11
HIDROELECTRICA
Romanian state-owned utility Hidroelectrica is
re-negotiating its bilateral contracts and plans to hike prices
by 20-25 percent in 2012 while lowering the amount of
electricity delivered by up to 20 percent under these contracts,
Dragos Zachia, the head of the company said. Ziarul Financiar,
Page 16
FOREIGN INVESTMENT
India's Tata Motors Ltd could be interested in
investing in a facility near Cluj, the head of Cluj county
council said. Adevarul, Page 29
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.