PRESS DIGEST- Monday British business Feb. 13

The Telegraph
STELIOS 'ISOLATED' AS EASYJET BOARD SEES BACKING FOR BONUS
Easyjet believes it has isolated Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou,
company founder and major shareholder, in a row over the
executive pay report at the airline. Easyjet expects major
investors to join Standard Life Investments, M&G and Sanderson
Asset Management in supporting its pay plans.
TAX EVASION PROBE HITS MORE CITY STAFF
The tax evasion case that saw four Royal Bank of Scotland
staff members arrested, has hit at least two more banks, a stock
brokerage and a wealth management firm. Documents seen by the
Daily Telegraph suggest alleged offences relate to illegal use
of film finance to evade paying income and other taxes.
AFRICAN MINERALS FACES 25 MLN GBP WRIT OVER FUNDRAISING
African Minerals, the mining business, faces a 25 million
pounds ($39.38 million) legal challenge from its former adviser
Renaissance Capital. The investment bank claims Frank Timis,
executive chairman of African Minerals, failed to honour fee
arrangements relating to its fundraisings between 2008 and 2010.
The Times
PIZZA HUT LIKELY TO BE SLICED UP
Potential bidders for Pizza Hut's British arm are focusing
on ways to buy the company without its near 100 loss-making
restaurants. The Times said the auction of Pizza Hut UK has
attracted turnaround specialists.
ARRESTED JOURNALISTS DEFEND STORIES "IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST"
Several journalist at Rupert Murdoch's The Sun newspaper
were arrested over stories that had a clear public interest,
sister publication The Times said, citing anonymous sources
within The Sun.
The Independent
MURDOCH HIT BY THREAT OF NEW LEGAL FIGHT IN U.S.
Mark Lewis, the lawyer who became a minor celebrity for his
role in exposing the scale of phone hacking at British paper
News of the World, said he was in advance stage of bringing his
first case against Rupert Murdoch's News Corp in United States.