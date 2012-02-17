City of Milan, banks near deal in derivatives case

MILAN Feb 17 Milan's city government has reached a tentative agreement with Deutsche Bank, Depfa, JPMorgan and UBS to drop a suit related to their roles in a disastrous derivatives contract sold to the city in 2005.

The agreement calls for the interest rate swap contract on 1.7 billion euros' ($2.24 billion) of bonds to be cancelled, and sets its mark to market value at 450 million euros, said Davide Corritore, director general of the Milan city government.

Under the terms of the agreement being discussed, it would pocket the value of the swap, plus a payment of about 40 million euros from the banks. When the case was first brought in 2010, Milan said it faced a 100 million euro loss on the swap and it was suing the banks for 239 million euros in total liabilities.

The city will repay the bond in 2035 when it expires.

Corritore said no final agreement had been reached, and that the next few days would be crucial to wrapping up the final details between the banks and city officials.

As part of the accord, if it becomes final, the city has agreed to drop a civil suit and will withdraw as a plaintiff in a separate criminal case, which will continue.

Hundreds of local Italian entities rushed to sign up for sophisticated financial deals that lost money when the financial crisis struck, and several have accused the banks of misleading them about the nature of the contracts.

All the banks in the Milan case have denied any wrongdoing.