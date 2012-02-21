Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 21

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
KGHM
Shareholders of Canadian miner Quadra FNX approved
a C$3 billion takeover offer from KGHM on Monday. The tie-up is
set to geographically diversify the Polish miner's asset base
and boost its copper output.
PZU
Poland's top insurer PZU is in talks with private
equity firms to set up a 13-billion zloty ($4.13 billion)
investment vehicle for foreign acquisitions, PZU chief executive
Andrzej Klesyk was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
TREASURY
Poland will wait with its decision on the ill-fated merger
between the country's No.1 utility PGE and its local
rival Energa until an anti-monopoly court ruling planned for
mid-May, treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told daily Gazeta
Wyborcza in an interview.
