Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 21

KGHM

Shareholders of Canadian miner Quadra FNX approved a C$3 billion takeover offer from KGHM on Monday. The tie-up is set to geographically diversify the Polish miner's asset base and boost its copper output.

PZU

Poland's top insurer PZU is in talks with private equity firms to set up a 13-billion zloty ($4.13 billion) investment vehicle for foreign acquisitions, PZU chief executive Andrzej Klesyk was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

TREASURY

Poland will wait with its decision on the ill-fated merger between the country's No.1 utility PGE and its local rival Energa until an anti-monopoly court ruling planned for mid-May, treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told daily Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview.

