Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 22

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BANK MILLENNIUM, BANK HANDLOWY, ING BANK SLASKI, BGZ

Moody's puts several Polish banks on review for a possible downgrade as part of a wider move on regional subsidiaries of European lenders.

PGE

Poland's top utility wants to build a 600 million euros facility to store carbon dioxide underground, writes Rzeczpospolita.

KGHM

A Canadian court cleared the copper miner's C$3 billion purchase of rival Quadra FNX.

