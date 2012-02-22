Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 22

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
BANK MILLENNIUM, BANK HANDLOWY, ING BANK
SLASKI, BGZ
Moody's puts several Polish banks on review for a possible
downgrade as part of a wider move on regional subsidiaries of
European lenders.
PGE
Poland's top utility wants to build a 600 million euros
facility to store carbon dioxide underground, writes
Rzeczpospolita.
KGHM
A Canadian court cleared the copper miner's C$3 billion
purchase of rival Quadra FNX.
