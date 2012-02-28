Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 28

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
SANTANDER
Belgian financial group KBC and Spain's top lender
Banco Santander have agreed to merge their Polish units Bank
Zachodni WBK and Kredyt Bank, creating a combined bank worth 5
billion euros, the banks said on Tuesday.
NETIA
Poland's No.2 telecoms group Netia expects synergies from
its recent takeovers to significantly top the previously
announced 106 million zlotys ($34.06 million), Netia's chief
executive Miroslaw Godlewski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
STATE STREET
State Street is to announce plans on Tuesday to open a
financial services centre that will employ 600 people in
Poland's southern city of Krakow, the Rzeczpospolita daily
reported without naming its sources.
MINING TAX
The parliamentary public finance committee will present its
report on the mining tax bill to the lower chamber of
parliament, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
INTEREST RATES
Poland does not need to hurry with raising interest rates as
consumption is currently not the main driver of economic growth
and the strengthening of the zloty may lower inflation,
rate-setter Andrzej Bratkowski was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
