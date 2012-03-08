Bankers' pay rises in Asia to outpace US - survey

* Asia Pacific financial salaries to rise 5 pct, US 2.5 pct
* EMEA banks likely to see most sluggish pay growth in 2012
* Staff in "control roles' to get biggest salary boosts
LONDON, March 8 Bankers' salaries will
likely grow at the fastest rate in Asia Pacific this year,
rising by twice as much in the United States, according to an
industry survey, cementing the region's reputation as one of the
hottest but costliest markets to hire in.
Elsewhere, including in Europe, salaries across the financial
sector are also likely to rise in 2012 but at much slower rate
than in Asia and not for bank chief executives, a survey by
human resources consultancy Mercer forecast.
Banks with an Asian focus, such as HSBC and
Standard Chartered, were hit by rising wages bills last
year from expanding in the region, though strong growth there
did boost revenues. Standard Chartered registered a 15 percent
rise in staff costs as it competed to hire and retain
executives.
Mercer found that in Asia, financial services salaries were
set to rise 5 percent on average in 2012, while in the United
States the pay hikes would likely reach 2.5 percent and in EMEA
2 percent.
The group surveyed 63 firms in December 2011, the bulk of
which were banks. A quarter were insurance companies. Most of
the firms it contacted in Asia Pacific were based in Hong Kong,
Australia and China.
Base salaries were historically never a big part of
investment bankers' compensation packages, but after a
post-financial crisis crackdown by regulators in Europe on bonus
structures, base pay has risen dramatically.
At many top investment banks, salaries doubled after 2009,
with senior executives getting up to 300,000 pounds ($471,200)
in base pay, according to headhunters and bankers.
This has made salaries a much more important factor when it
comes to retaining and recruiting staff, and international banks
in Asia for instance compete with local firms on this basis.
FEW BONUS CHANGES
Still, bonuses remain a big focus for regulators,
politicians and the media, with banks in the UK still under
intense pressure to rein in rewards after several lenders were
bailed out by taxpayers in 2008.
Bonus structures have been overhauled, with big chunks
deferred and paid in shares rather than in cash upfront.
Half of the firms surveyed by Mercer said they did not plan
to change bonus designs in 2012. Those that do said they would
review the performance measures awards are based on or introduce
conditions upon which bonus can be clawed back - a feature banks
are only just starting to use.
Britain's Lloyds and HSBC were among those that
clawed back bonuses this year in connection with mis-selling
incidents.
But although payout structures have changed, the size of
rewards is still a contentious point, particularly in Europe,
even if most investment banks, hit by turmoil in the euro zone
last year, slashed bonus pools for 2011.
According to Mercer, only 10 percent of firms looking at
bonus changes said they were considering reducing the maximum
payouts in their annual bonus plans. Banks can sometimes
restrict how big a bonus is versus base pay, and tighten the
criteria.
But the ratio of bonuses to revenues and bonuses to pre-tax
profits did fall from 2010 to 2011 at the banks that responded
to Mercer's survey.
The majority of financial services firms also do not plan to
change their long-term incentive plans, Mercer said.
Staff in so-called control roles - such as in risk
management, audit and compliance - are likely to receive the
biggest average pay rises in 2012, the report added. These staff
could get pay rises of more than 3 percent.
These roles have gained prominence as regulators have
cracked down on banks and scrutinised rewards for key
risk-takers.