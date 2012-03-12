Poland - Factors to Watch on March 12

WARSAW, March 12 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's
financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1
hour):
CYFROWY POLSAT RESULTS
Fourth-quarter net profit at Poland's largest media group
Cyfrowy Polsat beat expectations and doubled to 76
million zlotys ($24.4 mln) on consolidating broadcaster Polsat
and lower costs of acquiring new clients, it said on Monday.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland releases debt supply details for its Wednesday bond
tender.
INFLATION PROJECTION
The Polish central bank releases the full version of its
latest inflationary projection at 0800 GMT.
The projection shows inflation easing to the bank's
2.5-percent target only in late 2013.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
The Polish Treasury may float the European Union's largest
coal producer, Kompania Weglowa, already next year, the Parkiet
daily writes.
PEKAO
Poland's leading lender Pekao will focus on organic
development and aims to pay out dividend from its 2011 profits,
though it is likely to be lower than the 75-80 percent seen in
the past, Federico Ghizzoni, head of the bank's owned UniCredit,
tells the Rzeczpospolita daily.
RATES
A "wait and see" mode is the best one for the Polish
rate-setting panel now, one of its ten members, Elzbieta
Chojna-Duch, tells the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
UPC AND MULTIMEDIA
The U.S. Liberty Global, owner of Polish cable
operator UPC, mulls taking over UPC's smaller local rival
Multimedia, the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes Liberty
Global management board member Rick Westerman as saying.
SHALE GAS
First Polish estimate of its expected shale gas deposits,
due March 21, will show a figure lower than the original
estimate by a U.S. agency of 5.3 trillion cubic metres, papers
quote Poland's Deputy Environment Minister and Chief Geologist
Piotr Wozniak as reiterating over the weekend.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.