UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on March 14

BUCHAREST, March 14 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Wednesday.
ROMANIA SEEKS UP TO $64 MLN FOR TRANSELECTRICA STAKE
Romania set a price range for the listing of a 15 percent
stake in power grid operator Transelectrica at
14.9-19.2 lei per share, the company said on Tuesday.
* The offer will start at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on
Wednesday and end on March 27.
ROMANIA C/A DEFICIT NARROWS 73 PCT Y/Y IN JAN
Romania's current account deficit narrowed 73.4 percent on
the year to 37 million euros ($48.62 million)in January, central
bank data showed on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
The Polish zloty fell 0.3 percent against the euro on
Tuesday after a much worse-than-expected current account reading
for January, while the Hungarian forint reacted little to an EU
decision to suspend aid to Hungary from 2013 for failing to
control its budget deficit.
LOCAL ELECTIONS
Romania's centrist coalition government decided on Tuesday
an election for local administration will take place on June 10.
2012 INFLATION
Inflation will remain at around 3 percent in 2012, central
bank adviser Adrian Vasilescu said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
FORD
The government decided to cut to 75 million euros ($98.32
million) the state-aid provided for American carmaker Ford
for its investments in Romania from a previous 143 million
euros. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 9
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.