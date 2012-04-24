Poland - Factors to Watch on April 24

WARSAW, April 24 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
RETIREMENT AGE
Nearly 77 percent of Poles aged 18-30 disapprove of Warsaw's
plans to gradually raise retirement age to 67 years, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna says, adding 69 percent in this age group would
still be willing to support the project if offered more jobs and
higher wages.
HIGHER Q4 GDP
Poland's statistics office revised upwards the country's Q4
2011 gross domestic product growth to 4.4 percent year-on-year
from 4.3 percent seen before, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
CHEMICAL SECTOR
U.S. giant Dow Chemical is among companies
interested in buying Zachem, a unit of Poland's state-owned
chemical producer Ciech, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
writes.
PBG
Builder PBG will report lower 2011 results when it
publishes its annual report on Apr.30 than the 206.5 million
zlotys ($64.33 million) the company netted in the four quarters
of last year, Parkiet wrote citing two independent sources.
