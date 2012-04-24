版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 16:30 BJT

Lead managers to make decision on EFSF bond

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, is due to hold a call at 0845GMT with lead managers HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis to decide on whether to launch a seven-year benchmark bond, a lead manager said.

