Warner Chilcott weighs sale, other options -report

April 30 Warner Chilcott is evaluating
options, including a possible sale of the company, after
receiving interest from strategic and private-equity buyers,
Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Goldman Sachs is helping the Nasdaq-listed drugmaker assess
interest, said the news service, citing people with knowledge of
the matter. Warner Chilcott is also considering paying a
dividend as an alternative to a sale, one person said.
Warner Chilcott's stock rose 8 percent to $18.79 on Friday
on takeover speculation, giving it a market capitalisation of
$4.7 billion, after the Times of London said in a market report
there was talk Bayer might bid $32 a share.
Reuters reported on April 25 that Bayer was nearing a
multibillion-dollar acquisition to bolster its healthcare
division, citing three people close to the planned transaction.
Warner Chilcott focuses on women's health care, dermatology,
urology and gastroenterology.