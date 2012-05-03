BG Group pauses on shale gas, eyes TGGT sale

LONDON May 3 UK gas producer BG Group said it was taking a pause in its U.S. shale gas expansion due to low gas prices in the United States and was also eyeing the sale of a U.S. gas pipeline business it co-owns with Dallas-based Exco Resources.

"At the moment we are not contemplating further investment in shale assets in the U.S.," Chief Executive Frank Chapman said.

"We are also being quite judicious in terms of the funding that we're applying to new drilling, with the current prices, in the Hayneville and Marcellus (shale plays)," he added.

He said BG was pursuing the divestment of TGGT, a 50:50 joint venture with Exco, in which the partners had previously considered selling just a stake.