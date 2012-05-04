Italy's Exor hires former Goldman exec as COO

MILAN May 4 Italian holding company Exor
, which indirectly controls carmaker Fiat-Chrysler
, said on Friday it hired Shahriar Tadjbakhsh as chief
operating officer to manage its 6.8 billion euro investment
portfolio starting in June.
"The appointment of Shahriar will make a significant
contribution to Exor's current strategy of developing its
international presence," said Exor Chairman and Chief Executive
John Elkann in a statement.
Exor said last month it aims to streamline its investment
portfolio to focus on fewer companies with a global reach.
Tadjbakhsh joins Exor, based in Turin, from Goldman Sachs in
Japan, where he was COO for investment banking. Prior to his
posting for the bank in Japan, he worked with Goldman in New
York from 1996, before moving to Paris.
Exor holds 30.4 percent of capital goods group Fiat
Industrial, 15 percent of certification company SGS
, 30.5 percent of carmaker Fiat (which controls
Chrysler) and 69.5 percent of Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate
company.