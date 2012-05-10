Monte dei Paschi probe targets Antonveneta price -report

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN May 10 Public prosecutors investigating whether Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena misled regulators over its 2007 purchase of Antonveneta from Spain's Santander also want to determine why the sale price was so high, La Stampa reported on Thursday.
Banco Santander bought Antonveneta in 2007 for 6.6 billion euros and sold it to Monte dei Paschi for 9.3 billion euros a few months later.
The story, which did not cite sources, was headlined "Magistrates on the trail of a 1.5 billion euro payment."
On Wednesday, prosecutors in Siena, where Monte dei Paschi is based, said the offices of the bank's main shareholder as well as those of several Italian and foreign financial banks that had dealings with the Tuscan lender were being searched.
Sources close to the situation told Reuters police visited the Milan offices of Intesa Sanpaolo, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan as well as other banks in connection with the probe. None of those banks are under investigation, the sources said.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe
