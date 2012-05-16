Poland - Factors to Watch on May 16

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
ROSTOWSKI ON GREECE
The Polish zloty would depreciate visibly in case of Greece
leaving the euro zone in an uncontrolled way, Finance Minister
Jacek Rostowski said on Wednesday.
Rostowski said Europe must to everything to ensure a
controlled potential exit, which would then lead to zloty gains
following the expected initial depreciation.
SHALE GAS
Poland's Lotos, PKN Orlen and PGNiG
will enter a strategic partnership deal with Canada's
Encana and Talisman on shale gas exploration,
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
SUPPORT FOR POLITICAL PARTIES
Poland's main opposition party, the right-wing Law and
Justice (PiS), polls ahead of Prime Minister Donald Tusk's
ruling centrist Civic Platform (PO), a survey published by
tabloid daily Super Express shows on Wednesday for the first
time in several years.
PiS could now count on the backing of 28.9 percent of Poles
compared to 27.8 percent for PO, according to the survey, in a
sign Tusk may be paying a political price for unpopular pension
reform, among others.
PBG
Troubled Polish builder PBG reported a
bigger-than-expected 60.5 million zlotys ($17.78 million) net
loss in the first quarter of 2012 compared to a net profit of 24
million over the same period a year earlier.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
Poland's central bank releases current account data for
March. Analyst polled by Reuters expect the deficit to stand at
1 bln euros.
DEBT TENDER
Poland's finance ministry offers up to 3.5 billion zlotys in
new series 5-year benchmark bonds maturing in April 2017 with
results of the tender expected at 1000 GMT.
FITCH
Poland is on track to tackle its state finances, but is
unlikely to secure an upgrade of the rating outlook or rating
this year as the government needs first to deliver on its
ambitious debt reduction plan, Fitch Ratings lead analyst for
Poland said.
