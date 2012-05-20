Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro feature phone
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.
MANAMA May 20 Kuwait produced on average 3 million barrels per day of crude oil in April, the head of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Sunday, adding that $100 per barrel of oil is a reasonable price for producers and consumers.
KPC Chief Executive Officer Farouk al-Zanki said at an industry conference in Manama that "around 100 dollars (a barrel) should be reasonable for producers and consumers."
He also said that Kuwait's total April output of 3 million bpd includes production from a neutral zone shared with Saudi Arabia.
Asked about the steam flood project with U.S. major Chevron Corp at the al-Wafra field, Zanki said plans to go into full field development had not yet been finalized.
"Al-Wafra is still under pilot, we have not finalized its success yet, so it's experimenting," he said.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.