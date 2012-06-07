JP Morgan media banker moves to private equity role

| LONDON, June 7
LONDON, June 7 JP Morgan's top media
sector banker Harry Hampson, who worked on the sale last year of
Elisabeth Murdoch's Shine Group to News Corp, is to
become head of the bank's Financial Sponsors Group which advises
private equity firms, for Europe, the Middle East and Africa,
according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Hampson is taking over from Karen Simon, who decided to move
back to the United States as vice-chairwoman of investment
banking, global oil and gas, an area that she had previously
covered earlier in her career with the bank.
Simon, a 20-year veteran of the firm who joined the
financial sponsors group in 2004, was involved in the 925
million-euro ($1.16 billion) initial public share offer for
Dutch cable company Ziggo, the largest IPO in the
region since July 2011 and the largest private equity-related
IPO since Oct 2010.
Hampson has led JP Morgan's EMEA technology, media and
telecoms team since 2002, helping the firm position itself as a
leading investment in the European media sector.
He led the European equity capital markets and the equities
syndicate desk in the 1990s.
Before joining the financial sponsors team, Simon co-headed
debt capital markets and Nordic coverage and led the firm's oil
and gas group in the 1990s.
Following Hampson's move Markus Boser and David Lomer will
become co-heads of technology, media and telecoms, a separate
memo seen by Reuters said.
Boser most recently led the technology advisory business for
EMEA and Lomer was head of media business.
Joachim Sonne continues to lead European telecoms, with
Donald Monson and Anil Rachwani taking up new leadership roles
for media and technology, respectively.
A JP Morgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memos.