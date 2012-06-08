UPM seeks to boost Uruguay pulp output

HELSINKI, June 8 Finnish forestry group UPM-Kymmene is seeking to increase production at its pulp mill in Uruguay, reflecting its expansion in emerging markets while it cuts production in Europe.

UPM said it requested the Uruguayan government's permission to immediately increase production at the Fray Bentos mill, part of its profitable eucalyptus-based pulp business, to 1.3 million tonnes from 1.1 million.

The company said the production hike would not require additional investment.