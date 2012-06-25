UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on June 25

BUCHAREST, June 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
ROMANIA BANKING SYSTEM AT RISK FROM EUROPEAN CRISIS
The IMF on Friday warned that Romania's banking system is
vulnerable to Europe's debt crisis and urged Bucharest to
strengthen its financial sector oversight and crisis management
framework.
ROMANIA PM SEEKS TO CLEAR NAME OVER PLAGIARISM CHARGE
Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Friday he had
asked an ethics panel to investigate accusations that he
plagiarised parts of his doctoral thesis, in a bid to clear his
name and end speculation over his future.
CEE MARKETS
The Czech crown rebounded on Friday, recouping some of the
losses posted over the week, as emerging European currencies
were briefly lifted by the European Central Bank's (ECB) move to
loosen lending rules.
RAINS OFFER SOME RESPITE FOR EASTERN EUROPE GRAIN CROPS
Rain showers boosted wheat and barley crops in large parts
of eastern Europe in May and June, but the damage from a dry
autumn and winter frosts will keep 2012 harvests below last
year's levels.
FORD
American carmaker Ford starts producing the B-Max car
at its Romanian plant in Craiova on Monday. Ford plans to
manufacture 60,000 B-Max this year, out of which 99 percent will
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Enel Green Power, Italy's biggest renewable
company, plans to develop another 202 MW in wind parks and 25 MW
in micro hydropower plants in Romania by 2016.
BOURSE LISTINGS
Romania could extend the deadline to list stakes in some
state-owned companies by one year, to the end of 2013, according
to a draft government emergency decree.
