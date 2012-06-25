Poland - Factors to Watch on June 25

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday.
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
ROAD BONDS SUPPLY
Poland's state-owned BGK bank will give details of
infrastructure bonds supply for Wednesday tender.
BANKING
Poland will not enter a banking union being set up by euro
zone members, but will not oppose its establishment as it views
as positive all initiatives leading to a strengthening of the
euro area, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski was quoted as saying
by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
PKN ORLEN
Polish refiner PKN Orlen might partner with BNK
Petroleum in shale gas exploration in Poland, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna reported without citing its sources. The plan is
for Orlen to enter one of BNK's licences located in the north of
Poland, the daily said.
PHN IPO SUSPENDED
Poland's Treasury Ministry said on Friday it had put on hold
the planned initial public offer (IPO) of its real estate group
PHN due to unfavorable market conditions.
POLAND'S RICHEST
Jan Kulczyk tops the list of Poland's wealthiest men with
assets estimated to be worth 9.7 billion zlotys ($2.84 billion),
followed by Zygmunt Solorz-Zak with 8.5 billion and Michal
Solowow with 7.45 billion zlotys, weekly magazine Wprost said.
PULAWY
Unions at Poland's fertiliser maker Pulawy on
Friday urged shareholders to ditch a takeover offer by local
synthetic rubber producer Synthos, fearing job losses.
GTC
Shareholders in Warsaw-listed real estate group GTC
would snatch up more than twice the number of shares
offered in the group's 100 million euro ($126 million) rights
issue if they could, GTC said on Friday.
JSW
Miners at Polish coal group JSW have voted for
strike action and given management a few more days to address
their call for wage hikes and retaining benefits.
