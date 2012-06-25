UPDATE 4-Shire hit as U.S. approves new generic ADHD drug

* FDA approves generic Adderall XR from Actavis
* Approval earlier than expected, will hit Shire profits
* Shire shares fall 11 percent
* Impax shares fall 12 percent
By Ben Hirschler
June 25 U.S. regulators have ruled against Shire
in a battle over generic copies of its hyperactivity
drug Adderall XR, approving a cut-price version of the medicine
from Actavis, which is being bought by Watson Pharmaceuticals
.
The decision is a blow to Shire's near-term earnings and
shares in the London-listed drugmaker tumbled 11 percent to
close at 17.39 pounds.
Until now there have only been two authorised generic forms
of Adderall XR, both supplied by Shire, and the arrival of the
new competitor from Actavis, despite an appeal against the move
by Shire, will increase pricing pressure.
Shares of U.S.-based Impax Laboratories Inc, which
sells generic Adderall XR along with generics giant Teva
Pharmaceuticals, also fell as much as 12 percent on
the news.
"The approval represents downside to current players in the
Adderall XR generic market, including Impax, who had enjoyed
limited competition to date," RBC Capital Markets analyst
Shibani Malhotra said, cutting Impax's price target by $3 to
$23.
Analysts at Jefferies said the Food and Drug
Administration's approval of the first abbreviated new drug
application had been anticipated, but the move had come sooner
than expected.
Despite the setback, Shire said on Monday it continued to
believe it would deliver good full-year 2012 earnings growth.
Panmure Gordon, however, reduced its price target for the
stock to 17.00 pounds from 17.80 previously and reiterated its
"sell" recommendation.
Adderall XR has been a mainstay of Shire's expanding ADHD
(attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) drug business,
although the company has newer drugs for the condition in
Vyvanse and Intuniv that are both increasing U.S. market share.
Mark Clark, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, said the impact of
the arrival of Actavis' generic would be felt mainly on
near-term earnings forecasts, since most Shire watchers had
already assumed such generic competition in 2013.
Deutsche cut its 2012-13 earnings forecasts by 5-6 percent
but it still expects attractive double-digit percentage growth
over the medium term, with Shire's compound annual earnings
growth rate put at 11 percent to 2015.
Shire has grown rapidly over the years through the
successful marketing of drugs for ADHD. More recently, the
company has diversified into new areas and now has a growing
focus on rare diseases, an area of growing interest across the
drugs sector.
The group has frequently been tipped as a takeover target
for larger companies looking to replenish their drug pipelines.