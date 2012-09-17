Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 17

BRIEF-Deere & Co says January retail sales in U.S. and Canada Ag in line with industry
* Co's jan retail sales of selected turf & utility equipment in U.S. and Canada up single digit percent
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKO BP
Poland's top bank PKO BP is eying foreign assets from the neighbouring Czech Republic and Slovakia, its chief executive, Zbigniew Jagiello, told Bloomberg Business Week in an interview.
STATOIL
Canadian Couche Tard, the owner of Statoil Fuel&Retail in Europe, is considering pulling back from Poland as the company needs capital for investment in Germany, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes without quoting sources.
VIVENDI
Poland's competition watchdog cleared France's Vivendi to establish a joint venture with Polish TVN unit that will try to challenge for a bigger slice of Poland's crowded pay-television market.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
* Co's jan retail sales of selected turf & utility equipment in U.S. and Canada up single digit percent
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.