Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 25

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ENEA, ENERGA
Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk would be interested in bidding for state-controlled utilities Enea and Energa once they are put up for sale, the head of his investment vehicle tells Rzeczpospolita.
ALIOR BANK
The sale of the lender has attracted a host of private equity funds such as Blackstone, CVC Capital, Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners, which is cooperating with insurer PZU, writes Puls Biznesu.
RETAIL SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT
The statistics office will publish retail sales and unemployment data for August. Analyst expect sales to rise 5.9 percent and the jobless rate at 12.3 percent.
TK TELEKOM
State railways PKP returns to wider talks with GTS, Netia , and Hawe for further talks on the sale of its phone operator TK Telekom after failing to reach a deal with Hawe.
STALPRODUKT
Polish steel product maker agrees to buy a majority stake in zinc and lead producer Boleslaw, in a move that will help top global steelmaker ArcelorMittal secure zinc supplies in Europe.
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:35 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and government’s Digital Payments panel convenor Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Mumbai.