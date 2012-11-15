版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 15:09 BJT

Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 15

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

GOLDMAN SACHS

The investment banks is cosidering opening a small service centre in Warsaw that would employ around 50 workers, writes Puls Biznesu.

ASSECO POLAND

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐