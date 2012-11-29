版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 00:52 BJT

KPMG expects claims against MF Global Uk to hit $3.9 billion

LONDON Nov 29 KPMG, the administrator to MF Global UK, said on Thursday it expects claims by clients and creditors of the collapsed broker to total $3.9 billion as it updated the market on its progress one year after MF Global went under.

