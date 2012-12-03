Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 3

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
PMI
Markit Economics releases manufacturing PMI data for Poland
at 0800 GMT.
Poland's advertising market is set to shrink by 5.5 percent
this year, more than previously expected, according to forecasts
of media group ZenithOptimedia, daily Rzeczpospolita writes.
MILLENNIUM
Millennium Bank, the Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium
bcp, has approved bond issue programmes worth up to 4.5
billion zlotys ($1.4 billion) aimed at financing its operations
in the coming years.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen is in advanced talks
to Exxon Mobil Corp. and Talisman Energy on the
purchase of their shale gas exploration permits in Poland,
Rzeczpospolita reports without citing its sources.