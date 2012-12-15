版本:
中国
2012年 12月 15日

TABLE-Abu Dhabi annual inflation at 0.8 pct in Nov

Dec 15 Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the
following November consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate
on Saturday, Emirates News Agency reported. 

ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION   11/12        10/12       11/11 
pct change month/month          0.1          0.0        -0.1
pct change year/year            0.8          0.8         0.6   
    NOTE. Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected
average inflation in the United Arab Emirates federation, where
Abu Dhabi is one of seven members, at 1.3 percent in 2012 after
0.9 percent in 2011.

