公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 20:53 BJT

LSE cuts LCH offer by a third to 13 euros a share - Sources

LONDON Dec 19 The London Stock Exchange has cut by almost a third its offer for LCH.Clearnet to reflect higher capital charges on the European clearing house, according to sources, leaving the future of the deal uncertain.

