Oman to run deficit in 2013-Finance Minister

MUSCAT Jan 1 Oman has passed a 2013 budget plan with spending of 12.9 billion rials ($33.5 billion) and revenue of 11.2 billion rials, the Finance Minister announced on Tuesday in a statement carried by the official Oman News Agency.

The deficit of 1.7 billion rials is larger than the 1.2 billion rials that had been planned for 2012. The ministry statement did not give estimated actual revenue and spending for last year.

The budget is based on an average oil price of $85 a barrel and average production of 930,000 barrels a day, the statement said.