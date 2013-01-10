Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 10

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
INTEREST RATES
Poland's central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points
to 4.0 percent on Wednesday, as expected, but surprised markets
by announcing that monetary easing may be coming to an end.
The zloty firmed 0.8 percent on the central bank's
statements and its policymakers' remarks.
ENERGA IPO
Poland is seeking legal advisers for the stock market debut
of its No.4 utility Energa, the treasury said on Wednesday.
PSE OPERATOR
Poland's grid company PSE Operator plans to spend around 10
billion zlotys ($3.2 billion) in 2013-2017 on investment to
revamp its infrastructure, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted
PSE's spokesperson as saying.
ALIOR BANK
UBS investment bank will help Carlo Tassara Group
find a buyer for its remaining 34-percent stake in the Polish
mid-sized lender, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its
sources.
