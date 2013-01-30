Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 30

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
PEKAO STAKE SALE
Italy's UniCredit said on Tuesday it would sell a
up to 9.1 percent in its Polish unit Pekao to institutional
investors through an accelerated book building process.
UniCredit added it would fold its Baltic state operations
into regional headquarters in Latvia, closing branches in
Estonia and Lithuania.
INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Poland's new fund designed to support economic recovery and
growth by investing in large infrastructure projects will start
operating in the second quarter, a minister told Reuters.
KGHM
Polish copper miner did not win the exploration licence in
Kazakhstan, while its key foreign asset - the Chilean Sierra
Gorda copper project to launch in 2014 - may cost it 25 percent
more than earlier planned, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
reported.
COAL PRODUCERS
Polish coal producers may earn 0.3 billion zlotys ($96.4
million) less this year than in 2012 due to lower prices, daily
Parkiet reported.
LOT
Restructuring of Poland's loss-making air carrier may
include capital changes inside the group, daily Puls Biznesu
quoted deputy treasury minister Rafal Baniak as saying.
