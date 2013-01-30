BP reorganises core oil and gas production unit

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 30 BP said it was reorganizing its
core oil and gas production unit, continuing a move back to the
model it had before the Gulf of Mexico oil spill and helping
free Chief Executive Bob Dudley from direct oversight of
drilling operations.
Lamar McKay, Head of the Upstream division, which finds and
pumps oil and gas, told staff in a series of emails, seen by
Reuters, that he planned nine senior role changes, and that BP's
head of safety, would also be retiring.
A spokesman confirmed the emails, which were sent on
Tuesday, and said the changes reflected McKay's desire to put
together his own leadership team for the division which is
responsible for most of BP's profits.