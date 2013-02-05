NYSE Euronext reports slower quarterly trading across the board

LONDON Feb 5 NYSE Euronext, the exchange which is being sold to rival the IntercontinentalExchange, said fourth quarter net revenue was down 11 percent to $562 million, driven by slower trading in all its main divisions.

The transatlantic exchange operator said on Tuesday quarterly cash trading and listing revenue was down 10 percent to $282 million, data and systems revenue fell 6 percent to $120 million and futures trading was off 14 percent to $160 million.