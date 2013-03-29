Poland - Factors to Watch on March 29

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT Poland: GMT + 1 hours): BOURSE The Warsaw bourse is closed for Easter until April 2. INFLATION Polish central bank will publish its inflation projection for March at 1300 GMT. Inflation may hit 0.6 percent in the summer after it already slowed last month to its lowest level since October 2006, Polish Finance Ministry's chief economist Ludwik Kotecki was quoted by Gazeta Wyborcza daily as saying. PKN ORLEN Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen plans to pay a dividend of 641.6 million zlotys ($197.3 million) or 1.5 zlotys per share from its 2012 profits, the company said on Friday. LOT The Polish airlines will lease its first ever A-330 Airbus after the Dreamliners it has bought last year from Boeing have been grounded for security reasons, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. PGNiG A longer winter season urged the Poland's gas monopoly to ask Russian Gazprom for a temporary hike in supply, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX