Angola govt approves bidding round for onshore oil blocks

* Parliament to approve plans, ruling party has majority
* Bids are for onshore exploration in Kwanza, Congo basin
LISBON, April 3 Angola's government on Wednesday
approved the guidelines of a plan to hold bidding for licences
to explore for oil onshore in the Kwanza and Lower Congo basins,
the cabinet office said on Wednesday.
The government said in a statement that it has asked
parliament to approve the plan. President Jose Eduardo dos
Santos' ruling MPLA party has a large parliamentary majority.
Angola, which is Africa's second-largest oil producer after
Nigeria, plans to ramp up crude output to 2 million barrels per
day (mbpd) in 2015 from around 1.75 mbpd last year.
State oil firm Sonangol, which is the main player in the oil
sector in Angola, is also in charge of awarding licences.
Sonangol board member Sebastiao Martins said in February
that the company was awaiting government approval for plans to
seek bids for 10 onshore oil blocks in the Kwanza basin and five
in the Lower Congo basin in northern Angola.
Angola's first oil discoveries were made onshore in the
1950s, but most of its crude now comes from offshore fields. Oil
revenues represent over 95 percent of the country's export
income and around 45 percent of gross domestic product.
Analysts and investors believe drilling thousands of metres
under the Kwanza Basin seabed through blocks known as pre-salt,
could match huge discoveries made off the Brazilian coast in
similar rock formations in recent years.
Angola in December 2011 offered offshore exploration rights
in the promising pre-salt layer to seven oil majors including
France's Total, Britain's BP and U.S. firm
Cobalt.